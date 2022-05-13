SEA Games launches in a sea of pink as Hanoi heavens open

Delayed for six months due to Covid-19, the 2021 Southeast Asian Games Games kicked off in Hanoi with an elegant display of tradition and technology as pink parasols protected dancers from a rainstorm.
Thailand won their first gold medal on Wednesday after triumphing against Indonesia in the team penkat silat final.
The Thai delegation of athletes is targeting a haul of 112 gold medals at the games.
The 31st Southeast Asian Games will be held until May 23.
Published : May 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
