Fri, May 20, 2022

life

SEA Games launches in a sea of pink as Hanoi heavens open

The region’s biggest sports event officially launched on Thursday with a simple but impressive opening ceremony in Vietnam.

Delayed for six months due to Covid-19, the 2021 Southeast Asian Games Games kicked off in Hanoi with an elegant display of tradition and technology as pink parasols protected dancers from a rainstorm.

Thailand won their first gold medal on Wednesday after triumphing against Indonesia in the team penkat silat final.

The Thai delegation of athletes is targeting a haul of 112 gold medals at the games.

The 31st Southeast Asian Games will be held until May 23.

