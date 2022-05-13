Thai women bow out of Uber Cup in semi-finals

Thailand lost to China 3-0. Thai ace Ratchanok Intanon lost 21-18, 21-12 to China’s Tokyo Olympics gold winner Chen Yu Fei, while Pornpawee Chochuwong lost the other singles to He Bing Jiao 21-15, 21-15.
The Chinese doubles pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan fought back after losing the first game to pip the Thai duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 17-21, 21-13, 21-15.
In the other semi-final, South Korea blanked Japan 3-0.
Published : May 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
