Fri, May 20, 2022

life

Thai women bow out of Uber Cup in semi-finals

The Thai women’s badminton team made its exit in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies BWF Uber Cup on Friday at the Impact Arena.

Thailand lost to China 3-0. Thai ace Ratchanok Intanon lost 21-18, 21-12 to China’s Tokyo Olympics gold winner Chen Yu Fei, while Pornpawee Chochuwong lost the other singles to He Bing Jiao 21-15, 21-15. 

 

The Chinese doubles pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan fought back after losing the first game to pip the Thai duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 17-21, 21-13, 21-15.

In the other semi-final, South Korea blanked Japan 3-0.

