Klopp says Liverpool desperate for FA Cup win, Tuchel says match will be close

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his squad was not deep enough to challenge for multiple trophies earlier in his reign as they look to end a long FA Cup drought in Saturday's (May 14) final against Chelsea.
The Merseyside club advanced to the FA Cup final for the first time under Klopp, who took over at Anfield in 2015, and are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season having already won the League Cup in February.
Liverpool, seven-times FA Cup winners, beat Manchester City to reach their 15th final - their first in 10 years - and have not lifted the trophy since 2006.
While Liverpool have won the Premier League and Champions League in previous seasons under Klopp, the German had not managed to lead them past the fifth round of the FA Cup before the current campaign.
Defensive midfielder Fabinho will miss the trip to London but Klopp said the Brazilian will be fit in time for the Champions League final later this month, when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.
Chelsea midfielders Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante could feature in FA Cup final against Liverpool after manager Thomas Tuchel said this was the time of the season to take risks.
Kovacic, who had recently returned from injury, was on the receiving end of a reckless tackle from Leeds United winger Dan James, who was shown a straight red card for his challenge in Wednesday's 3-0 Premier League win at Elland Road.
Tuchel, whose team are third in the league, said Chelsea want to give a "hard fight" to Liverpool.
"It will be down to margins, and it will be down to details within the match. We are facing one of the very best coaches and one of the very best teams in the world right now. It's obvious and it's proven over the last few years and in recent weeks and we're up for the fight," Tuchel told reporters on Friday (May 13).
Published : May 14, 2022
By : Reuters
