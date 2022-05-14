Klopp says Liverpool desperate for FA Cup win, Tuchel says match will be close

The Merseyside club advanced to the FA Cup final for the first time under Klopp, who took over at Anfield in 2015, and are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season having already won the League Cup in February.

Liverpool, seven-times FA Cup winners, beat Manchester City to reach their 15th final - their first in 10 years - and have not lifted the trophy since 2006.

While Liverpool have won the Premier League and Champions League in previous seasons under Klopp, the German had not managed to lead them past the fifth round of the FA Cup before the current campaign.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho will miss the trip to London but Klopp said the Brazilian will be fit in time for the Champions League final later this month, when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.