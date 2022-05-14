Fri, May 20, 2022

life

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Our legacy will be that we had fun,...

As Manchester City look to all but end the Premier League title race with a win at West Ham United this weekend, coach Pep Guardiola wants his team to be remembered for its style.

Manchester City may appear to be a relentless winning-machine, but manager Pep Guardiola wants his side's legacy to be that their period of Premier League dominance was "fun" as the team close in on their sixth title.

City lead the standings on 89 points, three ahead of Liverpool with two games to play. Thanks to their superior goal difference, a win against West Ham United on Sunday (May 15) would all but assure them of a second successive league triumph.

Despite amassing eight trophies during his tenure, Guardiola, who has yet to extend his contract beyond 2023, wants his side to be remembered for their style of play and sense of joy.

City's title rivals Liverpool play the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday (May 14) and won't be in league action again until Tuesday (May 17) against Southampton.

By then, City could be six points ahead but Guardiola was not taking a win at West Ham for granted.

Type A influenza may be returning to Thailand after two years: expert

Published : May 20, 2022

Puripol hailed by World Athletics after 3rd fastest 200m for his age

Published : May 20, 2022

Monkeypox not of immediate concern in Thailand, says top virologist

Published : May 20, 2022

Thailand rolls out over 200 new titles at Cannes Film Festival

Published : May 20, 2022

Calvert-Lewin secures Everton survival in epic win over Palace

Published : May 20, 2022

Published : May 14, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Huawei is committed to increasing support for Intelligent and Digital APAC

Published : May 20, 2022

TAT launches music video on YouTube to hook Chinese tourists

Published : May 20, 2022

Key quotes of leading Bangkok governor candidates

Published : May 20, 2022

Resurrected candidate Kraidej kicks off last-ditch bid in Bangkok

Published : May 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.