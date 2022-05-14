Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

City lead the standings on 89 points, three ahead of Liverpool with two games to play. Thanks to their superior goal difference, a win against West Ham United on Sunday (May 15) would all but assure them of a second successive league triumph.

Despite amassing eight trophies during his tenure, Guardiola, who has yet to extend his contract beyond 2023, wants his side to be remembered for their style of play and sense of joy.

City's title rivals Liverpool play the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday (May 14) and won't be in league action again until Tuesday (May 17) against Southampton.

By then, City could be six points ahead but Guardiola was not taking a win at West Ham for granted.