Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

“We knew we had tough games," said Guardiola.

"West Ham away after an exceptional performance against Wolves - we knew it - we needed four points - and now there is no debate about goal difference, and no debate about anything, we just have to just to win our game and if we don’t, Liverpool will be champions.

“I can assure you of something - in one week our stadium will be sold out, will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together.

“To do this is an incredible privilege, after many years together. It is incredible.

“To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I’m looking forward to it.

“We are going to rest for two days, mentally disconnect and then we are going to train for three or four days and prepare for the game on Sunday.

“It will be tough, emotional and we have to analyse what we have to do to beat Aston Villa, but we will give everything that we have for 95 minutes to win, I’m pretty sure of that... everything that we have.”