Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

City need to win the final game of the season next weekend to be assured of being crowned champions, and the boss wants the City fans to turn the streets of Manchester blue and give the game of their lives, too.
“We knew we had tough games," said Guardiola.
"West Ham away after an exceptional performance against Wolves - we knew it - we needed four points - and now there is no debate about goal difference, and no debate about anything, we just have to just to win our game and if we don’t, Liverpool will be champions.
“I can assure you of something - in one week our stadium will be sold out, will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together.
“To do this is an incredible privilege, after many years together. It is incredible.
“To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I’m looking forward to it.
“We are going to rest for two days, mentally disconnect and then we are going to train for three or four days and prepare for the game on Sunday.
“It will be tough, emotional and we have to analyse what we have to do to beat Aston Villa, but we will give everything that we have for 95 minutes to win, I’m pretty sure of that... everything that we have.”
Asked if this would be the sweetest Premier League title if City do win next Sunday, Pep replied: “Let me win it, then after I’ll explain how are my feelings. You ask me about feelings I don’t experience yet
“I have a feeling every time that every year it’s more and more difficult (to win the league), but at the same time we could not expect differently against a team (we are) fighting to win the Premier League with.
“One of, the most perfect teams I have seen in my life - against Liverpool - this Liverpool team, you can’t win the league three or four fixtures ago. It’s impossible.
“They fought, we fight and it is a big, big privilege to be at home and it’s in our hands… We will give everything.
“I said (to the players), ‘don’t be sad today, we did a really good performance’ and it’s fair against this opponent because both teams are too good and that’s why it’s like this.
“It’s in our hands. If they lose or win… it depends on us; do the most perfect game we possibly can do, all the people, all blue people in Manchester, go to the streets and go to the stadium because they know we are going to give everything to win that game and they will be so proud.”
Published : May 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
