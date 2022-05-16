Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Prawit in Vietnam to cheer Thai athletes hunting SEA Games gold

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan travelled to Vietnam to cheer on Thai athletes competing in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games on Monday.

Prawit, who also heads the Olympic Committee of Thailand, was at Quang Ninh Gymnasium to see Thailand’s women beat Indonesia 3-0 in the preliminary round of the volleyball.

Prawit praised the Thai volleyball team for impressive performances in recent years that have made them a global force to be reckoned with.

He expressed hope that the Thailand men and women’s teams would win gold medals, saying Thai fans are rooting for them and will watch every match, especially the fan-favourite women spikers.

Prawit also thanked the Thailand Volleyball Association, including coaches and staff, for their efforts to secure gold at this SEA Games.

The gold medal match of the women's volleyball will be held next Sunday (May 22).

On Monday evening, Prawit, who is also president of the Thailand Swimming Association, will travel to My Dinh Water Sports Stadium in Hanoi to support Thai swimmers as they compete for seven gold medals.

Thailand were second in the medals standings on Monday, with 27 golds, 24 silvers and 42 bronzes. Hosts Vietnam topped the standings with 68 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze medals.

 

Published : May 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

