Prawit in Vietnam to cheer Thai athletes hunting SEA Games gold

Prawit praised the Thai volleyball team for impressive performances in recent years that have made them a global force to be reckoned with.

He expressed hope that the Thailand men and women’s teams would win gold medals, saying Thai fans are rooting for them and will watch every match, especially the fan-favourite women spikers.

Prawit also thanked the Thailand Volleyball Association, including coaches and staff, for their efforts to secure gold at this SEA Games.

The gold medal match of the women's volleyball will be held next Sunday (May 22).