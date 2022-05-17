Thai sprinters strike gold in SEA Games relay

Wed, May 25, 2022

Thai sprinters came up with a record-breaking performance to win the men's 4x100 metres relay gold at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam on Monday.

The relay quartet of Chayut Kongprasit, Sora-at Dabbang, Siripol Phanpae and Puripol Boonson broke the previous Games record set when Thailand had won the gold at the 2019 Games.

"Puripol, a 16-year-old who ran the final leg, helped the team achieve 38.58 seconds, breaking the previous record of 39.90 seconds," the Athletic Association of Thailand said.

Malaysia and Singapore won the silver and bronze, respectively.

