Vuntanadit sisters tiptoeing towards Paris Olympics equestrian glory

Patty, 21, grabbed third in the Prix St Georges category of the prestigious Concours de Dressage International (CDI) Troisdorf competition in Germany, from April 28-May 1.
Riding her horse "Wall Street Jv", Patty scored 69.324 per cent, with two judges handing her a mark of over 70 per cent.
This was the highest score among Thai and Asian equestrian riders during the competition
Not satisfied with topping the table of Asian riders in one category, Patty went on to win another third-place rosette in the competition's Intermediaire I category with a score of 68.129 per cent. CDI Troisdorf is a mid-level competition on the international dressage circuit.
Patty was participating to gather qualification points for the 19th Asian Games. The Asian Olympiad will take place in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.
In April, Patty won third place in the CDI2* Intermediate I Freestyle, fourth in the CDI2* Prix St Georges and sixth in CDI2* Intermediate I.
Meanwhile, Patty’s elder sister Suphakamol “Pam” Vuntanadit became the first Thai rider to compete at the Olympic-level CDI3* Big Tour Grand Prix in April, finishing fifth in the Grand Prix Special class in Poland. Suphakamol currently occupies 49th place in the under-25 world equestrian rankings, the highest among Asian riders.
Both sisters are aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Published : May 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
