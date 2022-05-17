Vuntanadit sisters tiptoeing towards Paris Olympics equestrian glory

Riding her horse "Wall Street Jv", Patty scored 69.324 per cent, with two judges handing her a mark of over 70 per cent.

This was the highest score among Thai and Asian equestrian riders during the competition

Not satisfied with topping the table of Asian riders in one category, Patty went on to win another third-place rosette in the competition's Intermediaire I category with a score of 68.129 per cent. CDI Troisdorf is a mid-level competition on the international dressage circuit.

Patty was participating to gather qualification points for the 19th Asian Games. The Asian Olympiad will take place in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

In April, Patty won third place in the CDI2* Intermediate I Freestyle, fourth in the CDI2* Prix St Georges and sixth in CDI2* Intermediate I.