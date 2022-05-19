Trust Golf to sponsor the Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship.

Tournament host and world famous golf broadcaster Ryan Burr was instrumental in bringing the Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship Presented by Trust Golf to Bangkok saying "My wifes entire family is from Thailand, and my son Caden who is 50% Thai and one of the most well known junior golfers in America has benefited so much from the game. My goal has always been to give the new generation of Thai golfers the platform where the entire world can see their incredible skill."

The event is June 4th and 5th at XX in Bangkok, contact Choedpong Khannabha for sponsorship opportunities

The Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship Presented by Trust Golf will be held for the first time on Thai soil. It also marks the first time that a Notah Begay qualifying event will take place outside the United States. Six players with the best results at the Thailand stop will qualify for the Notah Begay Junior Golf World Championship due in the States later this month. Junior golfers between 11-18 can apply for the Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship Presented by Trust Golf from now until May 24. For further information, please visit https://www.thaijgt.com/.