Trust Golf to sponsor the Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship.

Trust Golf, the Thai based technology enterprise, part of the TCT Corporation will serve as the title sponsor for the event.
The winners of the boys and girls 8-11 12-14 and 15-18 divisions will receive an invitation to the Notah Begay Junior Golf World Championship which will be broadcast on The Golf Channel In the USA to over 100 million viewers, including college coaches throughout America. The world championship has also outlined a path for its girls winner to make it to the LPGA Tour and a path for the boys winner to receive a route that would make him eligible to play in The Masters Tournament.
Trust Golf founder Dr. Prin Singhanart commented "I have always been interested in creating a pathway for the Thai junior players. I believe the NB3 Presented by Trust golf will give the Thai golfers exposure to college coaches and future sponsorships that they wouldn't be able to get from any other junior tournament in the world. The fact that this is the only world championship broadcast in 4K at a professional level on television will give all the players at the NB3 World championship an experience unlike none other Trust Golf's title sponsorship of the event also demonstrates Trust's commitment to promoting junior golf providing a platform for the next generation of great Thai players. Four time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III said "I am honored to put my name next to Trust Golf and I look forward to paving a new path to collegiate and professional golf alongside Dr. Prin and Trust Golf.
I look forward to welcoming in this next generation of wonderful Thai junior golfers and look forward to seeing them play on the world's largest stage with millions of golf fans watching."
Tournament host and world famous golf broadcaster Ryan Burr was instrumental in bringing the Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship Presented by Trust Golf to Bangkok saying "My wifes entire family is from Thailand, and my son Caden who is 50% Thai and one of the most well known junior golfers in America has benefited so much from the game. My goal has always been to give the new generation of Thai golfers the platform where the entire world can see their incredible skill."
The event is June 4th and 5th at XX in Bangkok, contact Choedpong Khannabha for sponsorship opportunities
The Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship Presented by Trust Golf will be held for the first time on Thai soil. It also marks the first time that a Notah Begay qualifying event will take place outside the United States. Six players with the best results at the Thailand stop will qualify for the Notah Begay Junior Golf World Championship due in the States later this month. Junior golfers between 11-18 can apply for the Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf National Championship Presented by Trust Golf from now until May 24. For further information, please visit https://www.thaijgt.com/.
Published : May 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
