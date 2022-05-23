Manchester City wins Premier League title with stunning final-day comeback

It sounded simple, anti-climactic, almost automatic.
It was, over two dramatic hours on Sunday, anything but.
They concluded, almost unbelievably, with City triumphant, but only after the reigning champs came back from two down with 15 minutes remaining to win 3-2. Ilkay Gundogan's second goal, and City's third, sent tears rolling down Liverpool cheeks. It clinched a fourth title in five years for City, and a sixth in 11.
Liverpool, which entered the day hopeful but helpless, had needed a City loss or draw, and grew increasingly optimistic as the Cityzens wobbled, then wilted. Matty Cash scored for Villa before halftime. Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool star, put Villa ahead 2-0 with 21 minutes remaining.
But Gundogan, a second-half substitute, brought City back into the game. Rodri leveled the game. Gundogan won it, and incited wild celebrations.
Published : May 22, 2022
