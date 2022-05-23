Manchester City wins Premier League title with stunning final-day comeback

It sounded simple, anti-climactic, almost automatic.

It was, over two dramatic hours on Sunday, anything but.

They concluded, almost unbelievably, with City triumphant, but only after the reigning champs came back from two down with 15 minutes remaining to win 3-2. Ilkay Gundogan's second goal, and City's third, sent tears rolling down Liverpool cheeks. It clinched a fourth title in five years for City, and a sixth in 11.

