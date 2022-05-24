Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Ten Hag relishing Man Utd challenge, sees Ronaldo in club's future

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Ten Hag relishing Man Utd challenge...

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he sees big potential for the club and that Cristiano Ronaldo's goals will help them find success on the pitch.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of his plans for the club, ending speculation over the Portuguese forward's future.

Ten Hag was unveiled as United boss on Monday (May 23) and while he avoided making grandiose promises, the Dutchman was clear when asked at this first news conference if Ronaldo was in his plans.

"Of course," he said before being pressed on what he thought the 37-year-old could bring to his team? "Goals".

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in the Premier League and Champions League this season after returning to United from Italian club Juventus but has been criticised by interim manager Ralf Rangnick over his lack of contribution to pressing of opponents.

With Ten Hag taking charge and bringing in former England manager Steve McClaren and ex-Ajax Amsterdam assistant Mitchell van der Gaag as part of his coaching team, Rangnick will be restricted to a consultant role.

In an interview with the club's MUTV channel, Ten Hag said the players would have to come together and co-operate if the team are to challenge for top honours.

The disappointing season has been accompanied by widespread reports of divisions within the club and the team and a difficult relationship between some players and German Rangnick.

United will play in the Europa League next season and face the challenge of trying to catch up with local rivals Manchester City who won the title, finishing 35 points above United.

Ten Hag says he admires both clubs but said eras always come to an end.

"In this moment, I admire them (Liverpool and Manchester City), them both -- that they play, at this moment, really fantastic football -- both Liverpool and Man City. But you will always see that an era can come to an end. And I'm looking forward to battle with them and I'm sure all the others in the Premier League, all the clubs, will want to do that," he said.

"The reason is, although it is clearly a fantastic history -- but the reason is that there's a high potential for the future. That's why I'm here," Ten Hag added.

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Published : May 25, 2022

MedPark Hospital, Austrian Embassy sign medical service agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Jürgen Klopp wins Premier League and LMA Manager of the Season awards

Published : May 25, 2022

Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf to Offer Pathway to US Golf and College

Published : May 24, 2022

Thai virus expert sounds warning on spread of monkeypox

Published : May 24, 2022

Published : May 24, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.