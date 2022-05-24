Ten Hag relishing Man Utd challenge, sees Ronaldo in club's future

Ten Hag was unveiled as United boss on Monday (May 23) and while he avoided making grandiose promises, the Dutchman was clear when asked at this first news conference if Ronaldo was in his plans.

"Of course," he said before being pressed on what he thought the 37-year-old could bring to his team? "Goals".

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in the Premier League and Champions League this season after returning to United from Italian club Juventus but has been criticised by interim manager Ralf Rangnick over his lack of contribution to pressing of opponents.

With Ten Hag taking charge and bringing in former England manager Steve McClaren and ex-Ajax Amsterdam assistant Mitchell van der Gaag as part of his coaching team, Rangnick will be restricted to a consultant role.

In an interview with the club's MUTV channel, Ten Hag said the players would have to come together and co-operate if the team are to challenge for top honours.