Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus parade

City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday (May 22) when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.

The players and staff, decked in City's sky blue and holding the Premier League trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open-top bus as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the Season, having won the award for a second time after scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists -- including one for the winner against Villa scored by Ilkay Gundogan.

Guardiola, who became the most successful foreign manager in English football with his fourth league title, puffed away on a cigar and looked a rejuvenated man after a tense title race.