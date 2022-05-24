Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus parade

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Champions Manchester City paint tow...

MANCHESTER CITY PLAYERS, STAFF AND FANS CELEBRATING AT EVENT A DAY AFTER THE CLUB WAS CONFIRMED AS 2021-2022 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

 Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday (May 23) as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday (May 22) when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.

The players and staff, decked in City's sky blue and holding the Premier League trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open-top bus as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the Season, having won the award for a second time after scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists -- including one for the winner against Villa scored by Ilkay Gundogan.

Guardiola, who became the most successful foreign manager in English football with his fourth league title, puffed away on a cigar and looked a rejuvenated man after a tense title race.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates during the victory parade REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The 51-year-old also joked that he would be dancing throughout the night, with the party atmosphere in full swing in northwest England.

Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko also paid tribute to the club's fans for their support, especially given the situation in his home country.

The 25-year-old was brought to tears after City's decisive win when he draped a Ukrainian flag over the Premier League trophy and subsequently received a round of applause from supporters.

Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus parade

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Published : May 25, 2022

MedPark Hospital, Austrian Embassy sign medical service agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Jürgen Klopp wins Premier League and LMA Manager of the Season awards

Published : May 25, 2022

Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf to Offer Pathway to US Golf and College

Published : May 24, 2022

Thai virus expert sounds warning on spread of monkeypox

Published : May 24, 2022

Published : May 24, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.