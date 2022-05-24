Thai virus expert sounds warning on spread of monkeypox

However, health experts say the monkeypox virus only spreads via close contact with an infected person.

Thailand has set up an emergency operations centre to monitor the global outbreak of monkeypox and tighten border controls following a surge in tourist arrivals this month.

Cases of the disease have been reported in at least 13 countries.

However, monkeypox has not yet been detected in Thailand.

Dr Yong said the disease is thought to have been carried to the US by imported giant Gambian rats before spreading among prairie dogs and humans.