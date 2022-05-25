Thu, May 26, 2022

life

Jürgen Klopp wins Premier League and LMA Manager of the Season awards

Jürgen Klopp has been named the Premier League’s Manager of the Season for 2021-22 as well as the LMA Manager of the Year.

The Liverpool boss received both awards at a League Managers Association event on Tuesday night, in recognition of an outstanding campaign for his team.
 

Klopp guided the Reds to triumphs in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup this term, while they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title having accumulated 92 points in the top flight.

Liverpool are also set to contest a third Champions League final in five years, with Real Madrid their opponents in Paris on Saturday.

Klopp emerged as the Premier League's Manager of the Season winner from a shortlist that also included Thomas Frank (Brentford), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) and Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace).

It is the second time he has won both honours, which he also previously claimed together in 2019-20.

By : THE NATION

