Thu, June 02, 2022

life

Wattana chosen first brand ambassador of sport foundation

Thai snooker legend James Wattana was selected by the Sport Development Fund Foundation as its first brand ambassador after he won his first Southeast Asian Games gold medal last Sunday in Vietnam.

Foundation vice president Weerachet Khan-Ngern and foundation executives on Friday welcomed Watttana, along with Somphol Saetang who claimed a bronze medal in carom billiards, and team manager Chaiyaphong Kawornsurom as the snooker-billiards team returned to Thailand from the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam that concluded on Monday.

Wattana, the former world No. 3, presented a commemorative photo of him winning the SEA Games medal to the foundation and said that he was happy to serve as the first brand ambassador of the fund that aims to promote sports and athletes in Thailand.

Weerachet said the 52-year-old Wattana was selected as brand ambassador not just because he had won a gold medal, but because of his dedication to the sport for more than 30 years that has made Thailand well-known in the global snooker circles.

“Wattana has inspired many new generation players to turn professional and compete at the international level,” he said.

“He has also participated in a volunteer group that provide aid to orphan children and underprivileged people in his free time.”

Weerachet added that the foundation will use the same standards that make Wattana a suitable candidate for the fund’s brand ambassador to select future brand ambassadors, which are athletes who have demonstrated outstanding performance, shown dedication to the sport and society, and brought fame and recognition to the country.

