Thu, June 02, 2022

life

No ticket for today’s Thailand-Turkmenistan friendly? Watch it here

Tickets to watch the Thailand national football team take on Turkmenistan in tonight’s warm-up for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers were sold out within 20 minutes today.

Football fans formed long queues at Sri Nakhon Lamduan Stadium but the initial allocation of tickets for tonight’s match was sold by midday.

There were still 2,000 reserved tickets available as of press time, with eager fans standing in long lines hoping to get a seat for the match.

Many others were left disappointed that they did not get a ticket and asked the organiser to open an additional stand inside the stadium to accommodate more fans.

The friendly kicks off at 5.30pm and will be broadcast live on Thairath TV and AIS Play, which is available below on the Nation Thailand website.

Photo Credit : Supporter on tour

