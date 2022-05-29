Ancelotti's calm 'winning culture' delivers for Real again

Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday (May 28).
Following the match, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he and his side benefitted from the fact that no one thought they could win the Champions League as they marched into Paris and left with the hardware.
Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal and their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.
In a battle of European heavyweights, Juergen Klopp's side had more chances but lacked sharpness when it mattered.
Ancelotti became the first coach to enjoy four European Cup triumphs having won the trophy with AC Milan and Real twice, leapfrogging Liverpool's Bob Paisley and Real's Zinedine Zidane.
“For different reasons, coming back to Madrid, as you say, was a huge success for me. It’s true that right now I’m not thinking of the titles I’ve won, what I’m thinking about is how happy I am that Real Madrid has been able to make the Real Madrid fans happy,” Ancelotti said following the match.
After being named man-of-the-match, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he hopes he will finally get the respect he deserves saying he believes he should be ranked among the ten best goalkeepers in soccer.
It was LaLiga title holders Real's fourth Champions League crown in seven years as they improved their impressive record in the competition with their eighth victory in as many finals.
Liverpool were looking for their seventh European Cup triumph but despite their best efforts they were left in awe of Courtois's sublime performance.
Published : May 29, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022