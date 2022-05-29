Thu, June 02, 2022

life

Ancelotti's calm 'winning culture' delivers for Real again

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Ancelotti's calm 'winning culture' ...

Carlo Ancelotti leads Real Madrid to a Champions League title "nobody thought they could win" with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the final.

Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday (May 28).
 

Following the match, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he and his side benefitted from the fact that no one thought they could win the Champions League as they marched into Paris and left with the hardware.

Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal and their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.

In a battle of European heavyweights, Juergen Klopp's side had more chances but lacked sharpness when it mattered.

Ancelotti became the first coach to enjoy four European Cup triumphs having won the trophy with AC Milan and Real twice, leapfrogging Liverpool's Bob Paisley and Real's Zinedine Zidane.
 

22 goals and 20 assists for Vinicius this season.

“For different reasons, coming back to Madrid, as you say, was a huge success for me. It’s true that right now I’m not thinking of the titles I’ve won, what I’m thinking about is how happy I am that Real Madrid has been able to make the Real Madrid fans happy,” Ancelotti said following the match.

After being named man-of-the-match, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he hopes he will finally get the respect he deserves saying he believes he should be ranked among the ten best goalkeepers in soccer.

It was LaLiga title holders Real's fourth Champions League crown in seven years as they improved their impressive record in the competition with their eighth victory in as many finals.

Liverpool were looking for their seventh European Cup triumph but despite their best efforts they were left in awe of Courtois's sublime performance.

Bahrain overcomes Thailand at FIFA matchup

Published : Jun 01, 2022

AIS Play, SF Cinemas to show Man Utd-Liverpool encounter in Bangkok

Published : May 31, 2022

Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led consortium

Published : May 31, 2022

At-risk people urged to get 4th jab as vaccine protection wanes

Published : May 30, 2022

Liverpool celebrate with bus parade

Published : May 30, 2022

Published : May 29, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart: THB65 Skytrain fare ‘unreasonable’, issuing bonds could solve Green Line dispute

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Khao Kheow zoo celebrates its 44th anniversary with a baby tapir

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Baht might weaken amid worries over US Fed rate move: market strategist

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Bangkok entertainment venues under the microscope on first night of reopening

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.