Rolling Stones kick off 60th anniversary European tour in Madrid

They have been joined by drummer Steve Jordan for the tour after rock-n-roll legend Charlie Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died last year aged 80.

"Hola Madrid!" shouted the band's wiry frontman Jagger to even louder cheering after the band opened the show with “Street fighting man” and Jagger launched into his signature strut dance moves.

Right before the first song, videos of Watts were displayed on big screens on the stage and the band gave an emotional tribute to their late friend.

“This is our first European tour without Charlie, we miss him a lot,” said Jagger in Spanish right before playing “Sad, sad, sad” to a moved crowd.

After 17 songs The Rolling Stones left the stage just to return in response to a big round of applause by the Madrid crowd.

The band played “Gimme shelter” as the Ukrainian flag and footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities were displayed on the monitors as a statement against war. The band closed the concert with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction".

After a 2 hours show giddy fans clad in Rolling Stones t-shirts and draped in flags with the trademark lips and tongue logo left the venue chanting “Satisfaction”.