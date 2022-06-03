Rolling Stones kick off 60th anniversary European tour in Madrid

Some 53,000 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium roared with excitement as they welcomed to the stage the original band members Mick Jagger, 78, and guitarists Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, who turned 75 on Wednesday.
They have been joined by drummer Steve Jordan for the tour after rock-n-roll legend Charlie Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died last year aged 80.
"Hola Madrid!" shouted the band's wiry frontman Jagger to even louder cheering after the band opened the show with “Street fighting man” and Jagger launched into his signature strut dance moves.
Right before the first song, videos of Watts were displayed on big screens on the stage and the band gave an emotional tribute to their late friend.
“This is our first European tour without Charlie, we miss him a lot,” said Jagger in Spanish right before playing “Sad, sad, sad” to a moved crowd.
After 17 songs The Rolling Stones left the stage just to return in response to a big round of applause by the Madrid crowd.
The band played “Gimme shelter” as the Ukrainian flag and footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities were displayed on the monitors as a statement against war. The band closed the concert with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction".
After a 2 hours show giddy fans clad in Rolling Stones t-shirts and draped in flags with the trademark lips and tongue logo left the venue chanting “Satisfaction”.
“It was like they are 30 years younger again,” said Javier Romero. “It was outstanding, they are at top level,” replied his sister Virginia Romero.
Their faithful fans celebrated that the band want to keep performing as long as they possibly can.
“On their 50th (tour) in 2012 we said “this might be the last we’ve seen them and we have seen them around Europe many times since then and in England,” said 60-year-old Paul a fan who came from England for the gig.
During the 14-show tour the British band will play stadiums and arenas in 10 countries, including their homeland where they will perform two concerts at London's Hyde Park and one in Liverpool.
The set list includes Stones 1960s classics such as "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" and "Paint It Black", among others, as well some of the more recent tracks from their vast catalogue of music.
The tour has a new stage production by Patrick Woodroffe.
Earlier in the day Woodroffe said the band will never do a farewell tour.
“Somebody asked me if this was The Stone’s farewell tour. I can tell you categorically that The Rolling Stones will never do a farewell tour. It may be that this is the last tour they do at which point you can remind yourselves “Ah this was the farewell tour.” It is never sold as a farewell tour this is simply a rock band who’s job it is to play music, make music,” he said in the backstage.
The Stones, who wrapped up the North American leg of their "No Filter" tour in November, will next play in Munich on Sunday and also perform in Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, Brussels, Vienna, Paris and Stockholm.
Published : June 03, 2022
By : Reuters
