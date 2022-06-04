Kittipong, Tarapath Steal Limelight at Notah Begay Thailand 1st Round

Kittipong from Thongchai Jaidee Golf Academy relied on his hot driver to build a two-shot lead over Pasit Iampongsai in the four-day tournament which features six divisions: 8-11, 12-14, 15-18 for the boys and girls.
Competing on 36 holes under a stroke-play format, the winner of each category will earn a spot in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship which is due in the US in November.
Hailing from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Kittipong kicked off his round with an eagle before he went on to fire four birdies at the front nine. But two straight bogeys on the 17th and 18th saw two strokes go as he finished with four- under-par 72.
“I hit the driver very well and hit all the fairways except on the last two holes. I was trying hard to make pars on those holes but ended up putting myself under pressure,” said the 15-year-old boy who is eyeing on his second win this season after the Chang Championship 2022 at Rancho Charnvee Resort and Country Club.
“My game plan is to play it safe on Sunday. I’m afraid that if I go for it too much, I will be under pressure and make mistakes. I’m positive that four under can keep me on top of the leader’s board for four days,” said Kittipong, a protégé of Thai golf legend Thongchai Jaidee.
“ (Thongchai) He told me that if things don’t go my way, just go back to basic golf. His instruction really works for me. I hope to follow his path and become a successful player like him,” Kittipong said.
Home-town girl Tarapath fully benefited from her familiarity at the course to card a 68 to lead national junior player Natcachanok Tunwannarux by a shot in the girls’ event.
“I’m quite confident playing on this course as I practise here every week,” said the 15-year-old girl who won a tournament at the landscape back in 2020.
“You have to have a good game plan as there are several ponds on this course. I have to hit the fairways and hit the ball to the right positions to set up my opportunities,” added the 10th grade student at Bromsgrove International School.
“I hope to win a spot to play at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship. It will be a great opportunity for me to be observed by college coaches and be chosen to enter a college in the US,” she added.
In the 12-14 division, Sippawit Khuanphet shot a 64 for a five-shot advantage over Kittiphop Chantang in the boys competition while Kwanchanok Boonchan hit a 69 to lead Jidapat Siddhirujirot by a stroke in the girls’ event.
In the 8-11 class, Kan Kikorntes and Yodsawad Pruksangkul were tied on top after each hit a 70 in the boys’ event while Maipimporn Pimsri, Jiratchaya Preechasuchat, Amaon Maneerit and Natchanan Sunthonthip took a four-way lead in the girls’ event, each with a 70.
Published : June 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
