Kittipong, Tarapath Steal Limelight at Notah Begay Thailand 1st Round

Competing on 36 holes under a stroke-play format, the winner of each category will earn a spot in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship which is due in the US in November.

Hailing from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Kittipong kicked off his round with an eagle before he went on to fire four birdies at the front nine. But two straight bogeys on the 17th and 18th saw two strokes go as he finished with four- under-par 72.

“I hit the driver very well and hit all the fairways except on the last two holes. I was trying hard to make pars on those holes but ended up putting myself under pressure,” said the 15-year-old boy who is eyeing on his second win this season after the Chang Championship 2022 at Rancho Charnvee Resort and Country Club.

“My game plan is to play it safe on Sunday. I’m afraid that if I go for it too much, I will be under pressure and make mistakes. I’m positive that four under can keep me on top of the leader’s board for four days,” said Kittipong, a protégé of Thai golf legend Thongchai Jaidee.