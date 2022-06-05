Natchanok Finishes Homesoil Notah Begay Campaign in Style

If no one can shoot a lower score when the second field of players compete for 36 holes between Monday and Tuesday, Natchanok will win the division and earn a slot to play in the November’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship in the US.

“I’ve been hitting the iron well since the first day but today my putting game really works. I made only one birdie from five par five holes on Saturday. So I’m more determined to shoot scores on all of those holes today and I really made it,” said Natchanok whose outstanding portfolio includes a victory in the IMG Academy Junior World Florida Challenge last year.

“I was training really hard before this tournament and it paid off. I really tried my best out there and the score should separate me from the rest of the field,” she added.

Whatever happens in the last two days of the tournament, Natchanok will still head for the US in August as she was earlier awarded a scholarship to study at the IMG Golf Academy.

“I hope to learn and improve a lot of aspects in my golf game in the US especially my driving distance,” said the teenager who is verbally committed to study at the University of Georgia once she finishes high-school.