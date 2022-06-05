Natchanok Finishes Homesoil Notah Begay Campaign in Style

The 17-year-old from Bangkok generated seven birdies to sign off on 10 under-par-134 and completed her 36-hole mission without an error. She enjoyed huge lead over Kritiya Thanintorndamrongdej who followed at lone second on 140.
If no one can shoot a lower score when the second field of players compete for 36 holes between Monday and Tuesday, Natchanok will win the division and earn a slot to play in the November’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship in the US.
“I’ve been hitting the iron well since the first day but today my putting game really works. I made only one birdie from five par five holes on Saturday. So I’m more determined to shoot scores on all of those holes today and I really made it,” said Natchanok whose outstanding portfolio includes a victory in the IMG Academy Junior World Florida Challenge last year.
“I was training really hard before this tournament and it paid off. I really tried my best out there and the score should separate me from the rest of the field,” she added.
Whatever happens in the last two days of the tournament, Natchanok will still head for the US in August as she was earlier awarded a scholarship to study at the IMG Golf Academy.
“I hope to learn and improve a lot of aspects in my golf game in the US especially my driving distance,” said the teenager who is verbally committed to study at the University of Georgia once she finishes high-school.
On the boys’ side, Kittipong Kamlangklee, with four birdies against three bogeys, closed with a 71 for a two-day total five under-par-139. The 15-year-old from Nakhon Si Thammarat is on top of the leader’s board with former Thailand Mixed champion Ramil Saelim following a stroke behind.
“Hitting 5 under is way beyond my expectation. I just came to practise for the first time here on Friday and didn’t have much time getting used to the course. My plan is not to drive the ball at maximum speed as the course is short. I focused more on controlling the ball,” said Kittipong.
“Ramil really gave it a fight out there and made me under pressure. So, I had to be solid and held onto the lead to the end,” he added.
In the boys’ 12-14 class, Prakit Jumpla shot a 66 to lead on nine under-par-135, four shots ahead of Bhukit Picthayasaowapak.
Namo Luangnitikul dominated the girls’ 12-14 category following a brilliant 64 and a total nine under-par-135 with Arisa Bintachitt sitting three shots back.
In the 8-11 flight, only 27 holes were taken into account due unplayable weather condition. Kan Nikorntes and Takrit Supagonchoowong were tied at four under in the boys’ event while Jiratchaya Preechasuchat seized the top spot at six under.
Published : June 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
