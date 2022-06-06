Sun, June 26, 2022

life

China women's volleyball team loses against Thailand at Nations League

China lost 3-2 against Thailand to concede their first loss in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

China's national women's volleyball team lost 3-2 against Thailand in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here on Sunday.
 

Thailand won the first and fourth sets 25-23, 25-23, while China won the second and third sets 25-13, 25-14, sending the match into tie-breaker.

In the fifth set, Thailand edged past China 15-11 for the victory.

Outside hitter Li Yingying registered 28 points, while Thailand's Kokram Pimpichaya also scored 28.

It was China's first loss since the tournament began on May 31 

Thailand started the 2022 VNL campaign on Thusrday  with a 3-2 win over the Serbia, Loss Belgium 2-3 on Saturday before  3-2 win over China on Sunday. 

Thailand win over China 3-2 in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

