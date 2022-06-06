China women's volleyball team loses against Thailand at Nations League

Thailand won the first and fourth sets 25-23, 25-23, while China won the second and third sets 25-13, 25-14, sending the match into tie-breaker.

In the fifth set, Thailand edged past China 15-11 for the victory.

Outside hitter Li Yingying registered 28 points, while Thailand's Kokram Pimpichaya also scored 28.



It was China's first loss since the tournament began on May 31

Thailand started the 2022 VNL campaign on Thusrday with a 3-2 win over the Serbia, Loss Belgium 2-3 on Saturday before 3-2 win over China on Sunday.