Lionel Messi scores all five goals for Argentina in Estonia win

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker opened the scoring from the penalty spot after just eight minutes in Pamplona, before curling home the second from a tight angle just before half-time.

He then completed his hat-trick just two minutes after the break with a toe poke from close to the penalty spot to make it 3-0 to Argentina.

The fourth arrived in the 71st minute, when Messi advanced alone into the area and cut the ball back to wrong-foot the last defender and the goalkeeper before slotting into the empty net.