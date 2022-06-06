Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait

With half the team not having played competitive club football since the Russian invasion in February and with their nation's tragedy never far from their minds, Ukraine deserve huge credit for coming so close to making the finals for the second time in their country's history as an independent nation.

"We did everything we could. I want to say sorry that we didn’t score but this is sport," said Petrakov.

"I do not have any criticism of any player in the team."

There were emotional scenes at the end of the game as Ukraine's disappointed players showed their appreciation to their more than 2,000 supporters at the Cardiff City Stadium.

They were then joined by the Wales players who before undertaking their own lap of honour also saluted the Ukrainian fans.

The home crowd created a rousing atmosphere before the match with an outstanding rendition of their national anthem but despite the loud and passionate atmosphere, Ukraine were on top from the outset.

