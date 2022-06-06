Pimpichaya spearheads Thailand in huge upset of China

“I would like to thank all the fans, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone who is behind us for helping us play with such an amazing passion and attitude and win our last game in Türkiye,” an elated Ajcharaporn said after the match. “Tonight we didn’t play for ourselves. We played for our country and all Thai people who support us.”

The 26-year-old outside hitter scored nine points in attack at a 50% success rate and some of those came in key moments of the match. After China had denied the first two Thai set points in set four, Ajcharaporn finally took the responsibility to put it away for a 25-23 win. She also attacked successfully to deliver a quintuple match point in the tie-breaker and three rallies down the road converted it herself to the much anticipated victory.

But it was Pimpichaya who spearheaded Thailand’s attacks for the most part of the match. The 23-year-old opposite tirelessly hammered away and registered a 49% success rate in spiking to pile up the match high of 28 points, including an ace and a kill block. She shared the top scorer honours with China’s left-handed outside Yingying Li, who produced 27 kills at a 50% success rate and an ace.

These two players took over the top two spots in the best scorers’ chart of the tournament so far, with Pimpichaya in the lead with 97 points and Li right behind her with 91.