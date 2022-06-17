More opportunities for hill-tribe children mean more chances for success

CCF under the Royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has been helping underprivileged children in Thailand for more than 64 years. It has educated over 42,000 children in remote areas to ensure they have better lives and career opportunities.
The route to proper education for many hill-tribe children is long and full of obstacles, but their strength shaped by a challenging environment has fuelled them to overcome hardship. The concept of “giving up” just does not exist for them.
CCF has been providing scholarships as well as training on vocational and life skills to children who do not let geographic disadvantages prevent them from following their dreams.
This is the story of young civil servants who were helped by CCF to achieve their goals.
Committed to making her dream come true
Once upon a time, Maneenuch “Nuch” Yepiew could not communicate fluently due to severe shyness. So, CCF worked with her parents and teachers to address this problem and provide her with much-needed skills. Nuch says CCF helped bring out her true potential and solved family problems, which allowed her to focus on herself.
“The CCF scholarship gave me the ticket to a new world of career opportunities that people in my community rarely have,” she said. “I used part of my scholarship to study Mandarin and furthered my knowledge in Maths, which is my strong subject as I wanted to become an accountant.”
After graduation, Nuch stayed on in her village and got a job at the Mae Salong subdistrict administration office, which brought her closer to achieving her dream of helping develop her hometown. “Without CCF’s help, I would have ended up working at a factory for minimum wages in a city far away from my beloved village and parents,” she said.
“I have come a long way from a shy hill-tribe kid. I am proud to wear this uniform and work for the betterment of the community. The CCF has allowed me to stand on my own two feet and obtain my dream career,” she said. “I want to give back by helping other underprivileged children so they have better career opportunities like CCF has made possible for me.”
Success belongs to those who do not give up
Orawan “Ant” Saemeu teaches at Baan Mae Chan School in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district. Her first and only dream was to become a teacher at this border-patrol police school from where she graduated. Ant’s aim now is to provide proper education to children in her community and inspire them to follow their dreams.
She says the best thing that happened to her as a child was to be taken under CCF’s wing.
“CCF has given me scholarships, learning materials, skill training and close guidance from staffers who made me feel like I am part of their family,” she said. “I am also grateful to my family for supporting me and working diligently with CCF. The CCF programme has helped other hill-tribe children, who like me have overcome obstacles to get a proper education.”
The success achieved by these young children cannot be passed on to the next generation without continued support. You can help provide proper education and better career opportunities to children in remote areas with a contribution of just 600 baht a month.
To donate, call (+662) 747 2600, visit https://bit.ly/3wJw40C or scan the QR code below.
Published : June 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022