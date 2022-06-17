More opportunities for hill-tribe children mean more chances for success

CCF under the Royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has been helping underprivileged children in Thailand for more than 64 years. It has educated over 42,000 children in remote areas to ensure they have better lives and career opportunities.

The route to proper education for many hill-tribe children is long and full of obstacles, but their strength shaped by a challenging environment has fuelled them to overcome hardship. The concept of “giving up” just does not exist for them.





CCF has been providing scholarships as well as training on vocational and life skills to children who do not let geographic disadvantages prevent them from following their dreams.

This is the story of young civil servants who were helped by CCF to achieve their goals.

