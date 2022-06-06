Thitikarn, Ausanee Shares Lead in 15-18 Girls in Notha Begay Thailand Event#2

“I didn’t have a good start, my driving wasn’t good but my putter really helped me out there. I began to get into my momentum after the turn where I made a lot of birdies,” said Thitikarn from Bangkok.

To win the title and a slot into the World Championship, Thitikarn has to sign off with at least 11 under on Tuesday which will see her surpass the current leader Natchanok.

“I have no special game plan for tomorrow. Hopefully, I can win the title and get a ticket to the US. That means I have to shoot lower than five under,” she added.

For 15-year-old Ausanee, she could have ended up on top when she was up at six under after 16 holes. A bogey on 17 pushed her backward to five under, five behind the clubhouse lead.



