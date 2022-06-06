Thitikarn, Ausanee Shares Lead in 15-18 Girls in Notha Begay Thailand Event#2

Thitikarn swapped a birdie on the first hole with a bogey on the 5th before firing five birdies in the last 10 holes to settle with a 67 as the second event of the 36-hole tournament got underway. The first event was already completed on Sunday with Natchanok Tunwannaruk setting the pace at 10 under-par-134. Only one player with the best score from the two events will earn a berth to compete in the November’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship in the US.
“I didn’t have a good start, my driving wasn’t good but my putter really helped me out there. I began to get into my momentum after the turn where I made a lot of birdies,” said Thitikarn from Bangkok.
To win the title and a slot into the World Championship, Thitikarn has to sign off with at least 11 under on Tuesday which will see her surpass the current leader Natchanok.
“I have no special game plan for tomorrow. Hopefully, I can win the title and get a ticket to the US. That means I have to shoot lower than five under,” she added.
For 15-year-old Ausanee, she could have ended up on top when she was up at six under after 16 holes. A bogey on 17 pushed her backward to five under, five behind the clubhouse lead.
“I’m quite happy with my game today. I feel that my short approach shots are quite accurate and I was able make several crucial putts,” said Ausanee from Rayong.
“Too bad I made three putts on the 17th. I was a bit greedy but I was too tight and made a mistake. My plan for tomorrow is to be defensive and don’t over expect things. I need to work more on my short game to get ready for the final day,” said Ausanee whose round was highlighted with an eagle on the ninth and four birdies.
On the boys’ side, Supawit Mangkhalakhiri from Nakhon Panom carded five birdies against a bogey and a double bogey on the 13th for a 70, three behind current leader Kittipong Kamlangklee who was already done with his part in Event #1 on Sunday.
“My performance was quite O.K. but there were some holes where I hit too long and had to drop shots. I’m only three strokes behind and I hope I can shoot a lot of scores to turn the tide tomorrow,” Supawit said.
In the 12-14 division, Ajalawich Anantasethakul shot an opening 68 to lead the boys’ category of Event #2 while Suchanan Boonrojsaree fired the best score of a 67 in the girls.
Published : June 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
