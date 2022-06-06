Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Blatter and Platini corruption trial due to start on Wednesday

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Blatter and Platini corruption tria...

The Swiss corruption trial relates to a $2 million payment that FIFA made to Platini

The trial in Switzerland of former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on corruption charges over a $2 million payment that soccer's world body made to Platini is due to begin on Wednesday (June 8).
 

Both Blatter and Platini have repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the past over the incident, for which Swiss prosecutors indicted them in November 2021.

Prosecutors allege Blatter improperly arranged the payment to Platini, who captained France to victory in the 1984 European Championship, for consulting work. Blatter and Platini said the payment was for backdated salary.

Both are suspected of fraud and other charges amid what became part of the biggest corruption scandal to shake FIFA.
 

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, resigned in 2015, followed by Platini as president of UEFA in 2016, shortly after stepping down from running for the FIFA presidency. Both were handed six-year bans for ethics violations.

The trial before the Swiss Federal Criminal Court is due to start on June 8 and last until June 22, the court said on its website.

The court said Blatter and Platini are accused of having unlawfully obtained, to the detriment of FIFA, the payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.15 million) and social security contributions worth around 229,000 francs for Platini.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.