Blatter and Platini corruption trial due to start on Wednesday

The trial in Switzerland of former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on corruption charges over a $2 million payment that soccer's world body made to Platini is due to begin on Wednesday (June 8).
Both Blatter and Platini have repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the past over the incident, for which Swiss prosecutors indicted them in November 2021.
Prosecutors allege Blatter improperly arranged the payment to Platini, who captained France to victory in the 1984 European Championship, for consulting work. Blatter and Platini said the payment was for backdated salary.
Both are suspected of fraud and other charges amid what became part of the biggest corruption scandal to shake FIFA.
Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, resigned in 2015, followed by Platini as president of UEFA in 2016, shortly after stepping down from running for the FIFA presidency. Both were handed six-year bans for ethics violations.
The trial before the Swiss Federal Criminal Court is due to start on June 8 and last until June 22, the court said on its website.
The court said Blatter and Platini are accused of having unlawfully obtained, to the detriment of FIFA, the payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.15 million) and social security contributions worth around 229,000 francs for Platini.
Published : June 06, 2022
By : Reuters
