Sun, June 26, 2022

life

U.S. wins authority to seize Abramovich's planes

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • U.S. wins authority to seize Abramo...

A U.S. court on Monday issued warrants for the seizure of two luxury planes owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich under U.S. measures imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, court records showed. Gloria Tso reports.

A U.S. court has authorized the seizure of two luxury planes owned by Russian billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich made headlines after putting Chelsea up for sale in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a sale that was complicated by UK sanctions on the billionaire and completed just last month.

On Monday, a federal judge in Manhattan issued warrants for his planes on the grounds that Abramovich violated U.S. export controls imposed after the Russian invasion.

The U.S.-made planes were flown to Moscow three times in March, without the license required by U.S. export restrictions.

But the U.S. government's likelihood of gaining control of the nearly $400-million aircraft remains uncertain.

A Department of Justice official says the planes aren't yet in U.S. custody, and that the warrants will likely dissuade companies from helping to move the aircraft.
 

U.S. authorities are trying to pressure business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Abramovich, who helped mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv during the early days of the war, has also been sanctioned by the EU, but not the United States.

The U.S. Commerce Department may fine Abramovich nearly $1 million for the unlicensed flights, among other penalties.

A spokesperson for Abramovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has denied having close ties to Putin.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.