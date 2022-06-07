U.S. wins authority to seize Abramovich's planes

Abramovich made headlines after putting Chelsea up for sale in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a sale that was complicated by UK sanctions on the billionaire and completed just last month.

On Monday, a federal judge in Manhattan issued warrants for his planes on the grounds that Abramovich violated U.S. export controls imposed after the Russian invasion.

The U.S.-made planes were flown to Moscow three times in March, without the license required by U.S. export restrictions.

But the U.S. government's likelihood of gaining control of the nearly $400-million aircraft remains uncertain.

A Department of Justice official says the planes aren't yet in U.S. custody, and that the warrants will likely dissuade companies from helping to move the aircraft.

