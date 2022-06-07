Comedy of errors as Muay Thai champ shows off misspelt tattoo

Jimmy Vienot, 26, uploaded a shot of his right arm on Instagram on Monday showing off a tattoo that was supposed to read “Muay Thai” in Thai script. However, the letter “khor rakang” was used as the first letter for the word “muay” instead of “mor mah”. This wrong letter turned the word into a penis-related insult.
The letter “khor rakang” is often interchanged with “khor kwai” to write the insult on social media platforms that block the word.
Vienot’s “Muay Thai” post drew over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments as of Tuesday afternoon.
Most of his Instagram fans pointed out the mistake, with many encouraging him to get it fixed as soon as possible.
“Noooo,” shouted one follower, while another named doydinch said: “Small mistake but it can change all meaning”.
Instagrammer Katwannisa said: “Oh no, you need to get it fixed”, while misspinkdinosaur sympathised, with “poor you”.
“The meaning has changed. This is curse word in Thai,” est_browning tried to explain, while “faiiaiifii” offered up the correct letter.
However, Instagrammer jankananaphat wondered if Vienot may have doctored his photo to get a response.
Vienot has many Thai fans, especially after he won the Lumpinee Stadium title in April 2019. He is the sixth foreigner to win this prestigious title so far.
Published : June 07, 2022
