Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Natchanok and Kittipong Among Six Thai Juniors to Play in Notha Begay III World Championship

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Natchanok and Kittipong Among Six T...

Rinsing stars Natchanok Tunwannaruk and Kittipong Kamlangklee successfully booked their spots in the World Championship following their triumphs in the 15-18 division in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship presented by TrustGolf at the Suvarnabhumi Golf and Country Club.

Both won their trophies after no other golfers could produce better scores in Event #2 which concluded on Tuesday. The two talented Thais had already finished their 36-hole mission in Event #1 on Sunday with Nathcanok setting the pace at 10 under-par-134 in the girls while Kittipong was ahead of the pack with 5 under-par-139 in the boys. 

“I’m so relieved and overwhelmed to finally win this title. After I completed Event #1, I had no idea what was going to happen in Event #2 as there were a lot of good players that I know,” said the 17-year-old Natchanok who has been in great form recently. She just finished fifth in the fourth Thai LPGA Championship which earned her Best Amateur title  at Royal Hills Golf Resort and Spa last month.

“I changed my swing and some other aspects of my game before this tournament. So, I was really determined to test my game and maximized all my effort out there. The hard work really paid off,” she added.

The 17-year-old Bangkokian will however travel to the US in August to study at the IMG Golf Academy where she got a free scholarship. She is touted by Notah Begay Junior Golf CEO Ryan Burr as the force to be reckoned with for the November’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship in the USA. 

“It’s such a huge compliment for him to say that. But I’d rather focus on myself. I will try to do my best out there, not trying to compete with anyone but myself,” added Natchanok.

Champion Boy 15-18 Kittipong Kamlangklee

For 15-year-old Kittipong, he is enthusiastic about the chance to play in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship which will serve as the biggest event in his life.

“I cannot wait to go there and test my level. This will be a great opportunity for me to be observed by college coaches and pursue an education in the US,” said Kittipong from Thongchai Jaidee Golf Academy.

Champion Girl 15-18 Natachanok Tunwannarux

Also joining Natchanok and Kittipong in the US trip are Prakit Jumpla and Namo Luangnitikul, winners in the 12-14 flight. They also completed their actions in Event #1 with Prakit winning on  nine under-par-135 and Namo on nine under-par-135. 

In the youngest event, age between 8-11 and competed in just 27 holes, Takrit Supagonchoowong won the boys’ event on four under-par-104 (played in Event#1) while Suritpreeya Pruksanubal won the girls’ s trophy after she finished with seven under-par-101 in Event #2. 

Champion Girl 12-14 Namo Luangnitikul Champion Boy 8-11 Takrit Supagonchoowong Champion Girl 8-11 Suritpreeya Pruksanubal

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.