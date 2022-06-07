Natchanok and Kittipong Among Six Thai Juniors to Play in Notha Begay III World Championship

Both won their trophies after no other golfers could produce better scores in Event #2 which concluded on Tuesday. The two talented Thais had already finished their 36-hole mission in Event #1 on Sunday with Nathcanok setting the pace at 10 under-par-134 in the girls while Kittipong was ahead of the pack with 5 under-par-139 in the boys.
“I’m so relieved and overwhelmed to finally win this title. After I completed Event #1, I had no idea what was going to happen in Event #2 as there were a lot of good players that I know,” said the 17-year-old Natchanok who has been in great form recently. She just finished fifth in the fourth Thai LPGA Championship which earned her Best Amateur title at Royal Hills Golf Resort and Spa last month.
“I changed my swing and some other aspects of my game before this tournament. So, I was really determined to test my game and maximized all my effort out there. The hard work really paid off,” she added.
The 17-year-old Bangkokian will however travel to the US in August to study at the IMG Golf Academy where she got a free scholarship. She is touted by Notah Begay Junior Golf CEO Ryan Burr as the force to be reckoned with for the November’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship in the USA.
“It’s such a huge compliment for him to say that. But I’d rather focus on myself. I will try to do my best out there, not trying to compete with anyone but myself,” added Natchanok.
For 15-year-old Kittipong, he is enthusiastic about the chance to play in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship which will serve as the biggest event in his life.
“I cannot wait to go there and test my level. This will be a great opportunity for me to be observed by college coaches and pursue an education in the US,” said Kittipong from Thongchai Jaidee Golf Academy.
Also joining Natchanok and Kittipong in the US trip are Prakit Jumpla and Namo Luangnitikul, winners in the 12-14 flight. They also completed their actions in Event #1 with Prakit winning on nine under-par-135 and Namo on nine under-par-135.
In the youngest event, age between 8-11 and competed in just 27 holes, Takrit Supagonchoowong won the boys’ event on four under-par-104 (played in Event#1) while Suritpreeya Pruksanubal won the girls’ s trophy after she finished with seven under-par-101 in Event #2.
Published : June 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
