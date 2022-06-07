Natchanok and Kittipong Among Six Thai Juniors to Play in Notha Begay III World Championship

“I’m so relieved and overwhelmed to finally win this title. After I completed Event #1, I had no idea what was going to happen in Event #2 as there were a lot of good players that I know,” said the 17-year-old Natchanok who has been in great form recently. She just finished fifth in the fourth Thai LPGA Championship which earned her Best Amateur title at Royal Hills Golf Resort and Spa last month.

“I changed my swing and some other aspects of my game before this tournament. So, I was really determined to test my game and maximized all my effort out there. The hard work really paid off,” she added.

The 17-year-old Bangkokian will however travel to the US in August to study at the IMG Golf Academy where she got a free scholarship. She is touted by Notah Begay Junior Golf CEO Ryan Burr as the force to be reckoned with for the November’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf World Championship in the USA.

“It’s such a huge compliment for him to say that. But I’d rather focus on myself. I will try to do my best out there, not trying to compete with anyone but myself,” added Natchanok.