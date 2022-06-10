Mohamed Salah named Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Salah was announced as the recipient of the accolade at the PFA Awards on Thursday night, with teammates Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk also having been on the final six-man shortlist.

It is the ninth time a Liverpool player has secured the honour, chosen by his peers, and Salah is the first ever to win it twice while with the club.

“Thank you very much. It is great, always, to win trophies – individual or collective. This one is big. I’m very happy and very proud of that,” he said.

“This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players. When I think about it, of course I wanted the Premier League first before anything, the Champions League as well. But as an individual it shows you a little bit that you worked really hard and you get what you worked for kind of. Not just individual – collectively, for sure the team comes first.