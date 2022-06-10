Covid-19 close to becoming endemic in Thailand, says virologist

He added that 20 per cent of unvaccinated five-year-olds in Bangkok have contracted Covid-19 and half of them developed symptoms.

“Most citizens have developed immunity against Covid-19 from vaccines and/or infection, which has helped reduce the disease’s severity,” he said.

He said deaths due to Covid-19 in Thailand should settle at around 0.1 per cent or one among 1,000 people, adding that most deaths are among the elderly and people with chronic diseases who have not received their third jab.