Mohamed Salah chosen ‘Player of the year’ by PFA

The 29-year-old Egyptian scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

"This one is a really good one to win, especially because it's voted by players. It shows you that you've worked really hard and you get what you worked for," Salah said.

He also was named in the 2021-2022 PFA “Team of the Year” alongside his teammates Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Sadio Mané.

Three players from Manchester City were included in the team, including Premier League "Player of the Season" Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and João Cancelo.