Mohamed Salah chosen ‘Player of the year’ by PFA

Egyptian Salah, who shared this season's Premier League Golden Boot for top scorer with Tottenham's Son, had also won the award in the 2017-18 season. Both strikers scored 23 goals from 35 Premier League games.
The 29-year-old Egyptian scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup.
"This one is a really good one to win, especially because it's voted by players. It shows you that you've worked really hard and you get what you worked for," Salah said.
He also was named in the 2021-2022 PFA “Team of the Year” alongside his teammates Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Sadio Mané.
Three players from Manchester City were included in the team, including Premier League "Player of the Season" Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and João Cancelo.
Surprisingly, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the team but there was no place for Tottenham's Son.
Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 games this season on his return to the premiership, after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.
He took the central striker spot, though controversially at the expense of Son.
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger's campaign before moving to Real Madrid saw him make the team for the first time.
Man City's Young star Phil Foden won the PFA "Young Player of the Year” award.
Here is the PFA 2021-22 Team of the Year:
Published : June 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022