Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG

Earlier on Friday, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source.

"All these rumours that are circulating are unfounded," Alain Migliaccio, Zidane's advisor, told sports daily L'Equipe.

"To this day, I am the only person allowed to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zinedine Zidane nor myself have been contacted directly by the owner of PSG."