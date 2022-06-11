Time to remove Covid-19 from dangerous diseases list: virologist

According to the Communicable Diseases Act, those who contract dangerous diseases must contact related authorities within 24 hours. However, he said, patients who fail to register their infection end up violating the law unintentionally.

To avoid this, he said, Covid-19 should be listed as a communicable disease under surveillance, which has far more relaxed measures.

Yong pointed out that people have been fighting against Covid for more than two years now, and most have developed some level of immunity against the disease.

To ensure Covid-19 is declared endemic, some regulations will have to be changed and widely accepted, as they were for influenza or foot-and-mouth disease, he said.