Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Time to remove Covid-19 from dangerous diseases list: virologist

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Time to remove Covid-19 from danger...

Removing Covid-19 from the list of dangerous communicable diseases would be the first step toward declaring it endemic, a top virologist suggested.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dr Yong Poovorawan said that the daily Covid-19 caseload is lower than the actual number because patients with mild or no symptoms choose not to report their infection.

According to the Communicable Diseases Act, those who contract dangerous diseases must contact related authorities within 24 hours. However, he said, patients who fail to register their infection end up violating the law unintentionally.

To avoid this, he said, Covid-19 should be listed as a communicable disease under surveillance, which has far more relaxed measures.

Yong pointed out that people have been fighting against Covid for more than two years now, and most have developed some level of immunity against the disease.

To ensure Covid-19 is declared endemic, some regulations will have to be changed and widely accepted, as they were for influenza or foot-and-mouth disease, he said.

Thailand’s caseload on Saturday came in at 2,501 new patients and 28 fatalities, dropping from 2,836 new infections on Friday.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.