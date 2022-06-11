Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Asian Tour legend Thaworn wins $1m Senior Hua Hin Open

Thaworn Wiratchant won the US$1-million NSDF-Thai Senior Hua Hin Open on Friday, adding yet more silverware to his trophy cabinet.

The 55-year-old Thai veteran, who holds the record for most wins on the Asian Tour, tamed the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course with a total score of 11-under-par 205.

The win came with a first-prize cheque of 120,000 baht.

Two shots behind in second place was Udorn Duangdecha, who earned 80,000 baht for his nine-under-par 207.

Thammanoon Sriroj and Rangsan Raksomjit tied for third on five-under-par 211 and each took home 55,000 baht.

This was the third tournament of the Thai Senior Tour 2022, organised by the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association (TSPGA).

TSPGA president Sutin Darunyothin said all three tournaments so far this season had been a success and thanked organisations and sponsors for their support.

The next tournament on the Thai Senior Tour will be held in August.

Published : June 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

