Leading virologist urges booster Covid vaccine for children

He highlighted seven points from the study:

1. Children who received the Sinovac vaccine as the first dose, followed by the Pfizer vaccine a month later had similar immunity as children who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at two-month intervals.

Yong explained the results of this formula to the higher spike in immunoglobulin G as compared to the Pfizer formula, but the overall immunity offered by the Pfizer formula is higher.

2. The interval between doses of the Sinovac-Pfizer formula is four weeks while the interval between Pfizer doses is eight weeks.

He explained that the immunity would be higher if the interval were to be longer. He added that the immunity from the Sinovac-Pfizer formula with a one-month interval is effective quicker than the Pfizer formula with a two-month interval.