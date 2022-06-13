Thai rising star Pitchamon wins 2nd title, Ratchanok grabs silver

Badminton Association of Thailand president Patama Leeswadtrakul praised both players for their achievement in the world-class competitions. Ratchanok clinched the US$27,000 runners-up cheque in the Indonesia Masters, a second-tier (Super 750) World Tour tournament, while Pitchamon took the top prize at her top-level continental event.

"Today our badminton players once again boosted Thailand's reputation," said Pattama.

Ratchanok had done her best for Thai fans and qualified for her 41st final on the world stage, said the badminton chief.

"Ratchanok is considered a player who always maintains her high standard in competitions," she said, adding that Thailand’s No 1 was a good model for juniors.