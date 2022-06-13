Sun, June 26, 2022

Thai rising star Pitchamon wins 2nd title, Ratchanok grabs silver

Thai women badminton players showed why they are feared worldwide on Sunday, as Ratchanok Inthanon won silver and her junior teammate, 15, grabbed gold on the international stage.

Former world No 1 Ratchanok battled through to the final of the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters in Jakarta, losing a tight battle with China’s Chen Yufei 2-1 (21-16, 18-21, 21-15). However, teen prodigy Pitchamon Opatniput stamped her status as the new Thai hope by beating Taiwan’s Yun Sun Cao 2-1 (21-16, 15-21, 21-16) in the final of the Victor Denmark Masters in Hillerod.

Badminton Association of Thailand president Patama Leeswadtrakul praised both players for their achievement in the world-class competitions. Ratchanok clinched the US$27,000 runners-up cheque in the Indonesia Masters, a second-tier (Super 750) World Tour tournament, while Pitchamon took the top prize at her top-level continental event.

"Today our badminton players once again boosted Thailand's reputation," said Pattama.

Ratchanok had done her best for Thai fans and qualified for her 41st final on the world stage, said the badminton chief.

"Ratchanok is considered a player who always maintains her high standard in competitions," she said, adding that Thailand’s No 1 was a good model for juniors.

One of those juniors is Pitchamon, who now has two titles under her belt this year after winning the Victor Swedish Open in Dublin on January 23.

Pattama said Pitchamon is honing her skills and will undoubtedly become an important member of Thailand's national team.

Later this year, the 15-year-old will enter the BWF World Junior Championships looking to emulate Ratchanok who won the 2009 title aged just 14.

Published : June 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

