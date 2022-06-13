Thailand is ready to support sports tourism to generate revenue for the country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Trail-running competitions in Thailand were successful and brought fame to the country as runners from several countries have competed in these competitions. It also generated up to 1.5 billion baht for Thailand per year while promoting Thai tourism.
Moreover, Prayut said the government is ready to support sports tourism to stimulate the economy for the community and people in the area. Thailand will also connect the route with neighbour countries in the later phase.
Thailand has improved trail running competitions to the major level in which runners from all around the world are interested to compete as they will be able to see Thai local culture and environment.
Published : June 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022