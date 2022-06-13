Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Thailand is ready to support sports tourism to generate revenue for the country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand is ready to support sports...

Prayut discussed with Tourism and Sports Ministry and UTMB Asia Limited’s executives on Friday at the Government House about supporting the economy and Thai tourism to be well-known.

Trail-running competitions in Thailand were successful and brought fame to the country as runners from several countries have competed in these competitions. It also generated up to 1.5 billion baht for Thailand per year while promoting Thai tourism.
 

Moreover, Prayut said the government is ready to support sports tourism to stimulate the economy for the community and people in the area. Thailand will also connect the route with neighbour countries in the later phase.

Thailand has improved trail running competitions to the major level in which runners from all around the world are interested to compete as they will be able to see Thai local culture and environment.

Thailand is ready to support sports tourism to generate revenue for the country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.