HAALAND: I’VE BEEN A CITY FAN MY WHOLE LIFE!

Of course, his dad signed for City around the time Erling was born back in July 2000, so following his dad’s team was always going to be an easy decision.

Haaland senior played 47 times for City before a bad knee injury forced his retirement in 2003, aged only 30.

His son would see him play at Maine Road on many occasions, though the then-toddler can recall little of those visits to our former home.

So, ‘why City?’ is probably a redundant question!

“First of all, my father, a little bit,” Erling explained.

“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club.