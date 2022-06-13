HAALAND: I’VE BEEN A CITY FAN MY WHOLE LIFE!

From the pictures that surfaced of the Norwegian wearing various City shirts as a youngster, to the moment he arrived as a Borussia Dortmund player carrying a sky blue washbag, many have assumed (or hoped) he was a boyhood Blue.
Of course, his dad signed for City around the time Erling was born back in July 2000, so following his dad’s team was always going to be an easy decision.
Haaland senior played 47 times for City before a bad knee injury forced his retirement in 2003, aged only 30.
His son would see him play at Maine Road on many occasions, though the then-toddler can recall little of those visits to our former home.
So, ‘why City?’ is probably a redundant question!
“First of all, my father, a little bit,” Erling explained.
“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club.
“In the end, [deciding to sign was down to] two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.
“I like the style (of play). I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football.
“This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit.”
And what of Maine Road and, more of late, the Etihad?
Is he looking forward to playing his football at our ‘new’ home of almost 20 years?
“I have been there a couple of times before watching games,” Erling said of the Etihad.
“I like it. It is beautiful, I like the colour! It’s a big, huge stadium and I like to play there.”
As for Maine Road, he says: “I have been to a lot of games (there). I don’t remember, but I have been to a lot of games with my mum, sister and brother watching my father play.”
Published : June 13, 2022
