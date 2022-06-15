Liverpool FC complete signing of Darwin Nunez

Nunez arrives at Anfield after two seasons in Portugal with Benfica, where he scored 48 goals from his 85 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has also earned 11 senior caps for Uruguay to date, after making an international debut in October 2019.

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club,” Nunez told Liverpoolfc.com in his first interview.

“I’d like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me. They’ve been really important to me in the stages in my career. I’m really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I’m grateful to her that I’m here.

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club.

“I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here.

“As I say, I’ve watched quite a lot and it’s a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team.”