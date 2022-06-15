Sun, June 26, 2022

Women’s volleyball team bash Canada, set to lock horns with Poland

The Thai women’s national volleyball team revelled in glory after trouncing Canada 3-0 at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League on Tuesday at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines.

Thailand took on Canada for the first match of the second week of the competition.

The Thai team triumphed 3-0 against Canada with a score of 25-19, 25-22, 26-24. Pimpichaya Kokram was the top scorer with 25 points.

Thailand, which has now won four out of five matches and earned eleven points, is currently ranked second.

The country is scheduled to lock horns with Poland on Thursday at 10am. Catch the match on TV channel One31 or GMM25.

Published : June 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

