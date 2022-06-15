Women’s volleyball team bash Canada, set to lock horns with Poland

The Thai team triumphed 3-0 against Canada with a score of 25-19, 25-22, 26-24. Pimpichaya Kokram was the top scorer with 25 points.

Thailand, which has now won four out of five matches and earned eleven points, is currently ranked second.

The country is scheduled to lock horns with Poland on Thursday at 10am. Catch the match on TV channel One31 or GMM25.