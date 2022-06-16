Cannabis can affect nervous system, liver, mental health, doctor warns

The faculty’s dean for informatics, Clinical Prof Dr Adune Ratanawichitrasin, explained that the decriminalised herb’s effect on the nervous system includes widening of the blood vessels, a slow or fast heart rate, and irritable bowel syndrome.
He also pointed out that people who eat or smoke cannabis could suffer from its effect on the nervous system.
Adune said people could also be at risk of drug overdose due to the herb’s effect on liver functions, especially enzymes which help mitigate effects of the drug.
He went on to say people who use anticoagulants, diabetes drugs, lipid-lowering agents and sleeping pills after consuming cannabis are at risk of drug overdose.
Adune warned that using cannabis as a food additive without informing consumers would trigger risks especially for those with chronic diseases who consume various drugs.
Restaurants or food stalls which add cannabis to food can’t blame consumers who suffer from the effects of the herb, he added.
Published : June 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
