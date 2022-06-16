Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Thai women’s volleyball team replaces infected players for Poland game today

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai women’s volleyball team replac...

The Thai women’s national volleyball team has replaced its Covid-infected players after the team was left with only eight.

Thailand Volleyball Association president Somporn Chaibangyan said on Wednesday that the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) had given Thailand the go-ahead to replace five of its players, who were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 following a RT-PCR test.

He said the organiser of the Volleyball Nations League informed Thailand of the FIVB’s green light so the association had quickly sent five substitute players to the Philippines – Wipawee Srithong, Jarasporn Bundasak, Kannika Thipachot, Tichaya Boonlert and Khatthalee Pinsuwan.

Somporn thanked the organiser for allowing Thailand to replace its infected players as a special case and also thanked the volleyball associations of the US, Japan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Poland and Canada for approving the decision.

Thailand is playing against Poland on Thursday at 10am in Quezon City in the Philippines.

Somporn had earlier announced that eight players were infected with Covid-19 after a match on Tuesday. He said that there were eight players left so he had contacted the FIVB to allow the team to replace the infected players.

Read More: https://www.nationthailand.com/life/40016676

Thai women’s volleyball team replaces infected players for Poland game today

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.