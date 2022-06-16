Thai women’s volleyball team replaces infected players for Poland game today

He said the organiser of the Volleyball Nations League informed Thailand of the FIVB’s green light so the association had quickly sent five substitute players to the Philippines – Wipawee Srithong, Jarasporn Bundasak, Kannika Thipachot, Tichaya Boonlert and Khatthalee Pinsuwan.

Somporn thanked the organiser for allowing Thailand to replace its infected players as a special case and also thanked the volleyball associations of the US, Japan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Poland and Canada for approving the decision.

Thailand is playing against Poland on Thursday at 10am in Quezon City in the Philippines.

Somporn had earlier announced that eight players were infected with Covid-19 after a match on Tuesday. He said that there were eight players left so he had contacted the FIVB to allow the team to replace the infected players.