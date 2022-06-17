Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Warriors win NBA Finals, beat Celtics in Game 6 for fourth title since 2015

The Warriors laid waste to the Boston Celtics on their home floor in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth championship in eight seasons. A 21-0 onslaught that spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second gave Golden State a lead that was too much for Boston to overcome in a 103-90 final.

Stephen Curry's 34 points led five Warriors in double figures. There was no "Game 6 Klay" Thompson (12 points on 20 shots), but Golden State got 18 points from Andrew Wiggins, 15 from Jordan Poole off the bench and 12 from Draymond Green, all of which stunted Boston's attempt to save its Cinderella season.

Curry won his first career Finals MVP award.

After a two-year NBA playoff hiatus, the Warriors have climbed back to the mountaintop and planted their flag at the summit.

For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, the Warriors are NBA champions after they beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the Finals at TD Garden on Thursday night.

As an organization, the Warriors now have won seven NBA titles, with five coming since the team relocated to the Bay Area from Philadelphia.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala can now call themselves four-time NBA champions. Steve Kerr now has nine rings as a player and a coach.

Published : June 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

