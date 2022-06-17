Warriors win NBA Finals, beat Celtics in Game 6 for fourth title since 2015

After a two-year NBA playoff hiatus, the Warriors have climbed back to the mountaintop and planted their flag at the summit.

For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, the Warriors are NBA champions after they beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the Finals at TD Garden on Thursday night.

As an organization, the Warriors now have won seven NBA titles, with five coming since the team relocated to the Bay Area from Philadelphia.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala can now call themselves four-time NBA champions. Steve Kerr now has nine rings as a player and a coach.