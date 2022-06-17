Premier League tweaks postponement rules ahead of new season

Under the new guidelines, requests will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis but only be granted if the concerned club has taken all measures to avoid a postponement.

"This will replace the previous COVID-19 match postponement guidance, providing a standard process for applications," the league said in a statement.

"Approval will only be granted where the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is truly exceptional and where the club concerned has taken all reasonable steps to avoid the necessity to make the application."

Earlier, sides could apply for a fixture postponement only if they had a minimum of four positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

The new season kicks off on Aug. 6.