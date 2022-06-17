Two Ex-Champs Ready for Thai WPGA Opener

“We are really looking forward to this tournament after a long break. In terms of my preparation, I’ve working on my weakness and I hope to have a top 5 finish. However, I don’t want to put myself under pressure as a former champion. I will try to stick to my game plan and do my best,” said the promising teenager who won the National Qualifiers which earned her a spot into the Honda LPGA earlier this year.

The Thai WPGA event, organized by the Thailand Women’s Professional Golf Association, aims at becoming a world ranking tournament in the future. At least 10 tournaments, each with a minimum overall prize money of Bt2.5 million, must be held per year and at least for two consecutive seasons, in order to seek sanction from the governing world ranking body.

“To have a local tour with world rankings, it will be a great pathway for us to play in international events and in some big events as well. We hope to have this kind of continuous support,” Chanettee added.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking, the first of all eight circuits in 2022, will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.

