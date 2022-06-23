'Elvis' Austin Butler rules as the King of Rock 'n’ Roll

"Elvis" is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis's story is seen through the lens of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Parker. As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

"While this story is called ‘Elvis', it's also Colonel Tom Parker's story — the telling of it at least; he's our way in, our narrator, and an unreliable one at that," states writer/director/producer Luhrmann, whose extensive research into music icon Elvis aided in his discovery of the strange partnership behind the artist's public success and personal struggles.

"As I like to say, Colonel Tom Parker was never a colonel, never a Tom, never a Parker, but a fascinating character all the same. He was a carnival barker dedicated to finding that one great act.”