Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

“I didn’t play as well as I did in the first round. I should have sunken more putts. But nine under-par is not a bad score in two days,” said Channettee who beat Arpichaya Yubol by two strokes at this course where she celebrated her maiden victory (the 2nd Thai WPGA event) last November.

The teenage star will vie for her seventh crown this year, having won three straight Thailand Mixed events, two from another local tour and the Honda LPGA National Qualifiers.

“I’m quite confident with my game but I won’t let the pressure get the better out of me. I will give my best out there and feel happy no matter what happens,” added the rising star from Chiang Mai.

Samaporn , 23 from Leoi, shot seven birdies against two bogeys on the third and 16th holes for a second round 67 and a total 135.

“My approach shots were good as I hit close to the pins which gave me several birdie opportunities. The rain delay didn’t affect me at all as I tried to warm myself up all the time to get ready,” she said.

Samaporn has been chasing for her first professional victory after producing her best finish at sixth on another women’s local tour at Kabinburi Sports Club in Pachinburi last year. She admitted that she has been currently in a very tough situation and a win on Friday will help turn things around.