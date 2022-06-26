Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

The 5-kilometre and 10km races served as a warm-up for the exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which will kick-off next door at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12.
Manchester United ambassador Sheringham and his Liverpool counterpart Riise presented the trophies to winners after the races. Also taking part were well-known radio presenter Katesepsawat Palakawong na Ayutthaya and elite runner Nattawut Innum.
All participants received a T-shirt, goodie bag and face mask.
The Manchester United and Liverpool squads are flying to Bangkok for the first leg of their pre-season tours of Asia. United, led by new coach Erik ten Hag, will also play in Melbourne on July 15 while Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore on the same day.
Published : June 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
