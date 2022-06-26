Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Liverpool and Man U legends join Ba...

Premier League legends Teddy Sheringham and John Arne Riise joined hundreds of Thai fans participating in "The Match Run 2022" at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok on Sunday morning.

The 5-kilometre and 10km races served as a warm-up for the exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which will kick-off next door at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12.

Manchester United ambassador Sheringham and his Liverpool counterpart Riise presented the trophies to winners after the races. Also taking part were well-known radio presenter Katesepsawat Palakawong na Ayutthaya and elite runner Nattawut Innum.

All participants received a T-shirt, goodie bag and face mask.

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

The Manchester United and Liverpool squads are flying to Bangkok for the first leg of their pre-season tours of Asia. United, led by new coach Erik ten Hag, will also play in Melbourne on July 15 while Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore on the same day.

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Five teens, 3-yr-old girl suffer from cannabis side effects: doctor

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thai youth players get lessons from Man Utd, Liverpool legends

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Thai woman boxer Phayahong welcomed home after making K-1 history

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Theatre and Film: A COVID Marriage

Published : Jun 28, 2022

'Tuk Tuk' marry off to Korea

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Published : June 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.